Expect telcos to hike tariff by 10-12%; 'hold' for now: Axis Securities

Telecom subscriber data for the month of August is out. Reliance Jio gained 6.49 lakh mobile users in August leading the subscriber addition tally, ahead of Bharti Airtel which added 1.38 lakh users. In contrast, Vodafone Idea lost 8.33 lakh subscribers during August, although its losses were less than July’s. Naveen Kulkarni, CIO at Axis Securities, shared his perspective on the same.

“Average rate per user (ARPU) will not move up much for Jio, probably Rs 1-2, which is in the range of one percent. But the subscriber addition has been stalled in the last three months, so we are expecting subscribers to be added for this quarter. That will help the overall revenue numbers. We should see around 3.5-4 percent growth in the revenues for Reliance Jio which should also translate into EBITDA growth,” he said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Tariff hikes can happen very soon, he noted.

“There is a Rs 20 kind of a tariff hike expectation from Jio. From August, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have raised their tariffs. It also shows in the subscriber addition numbers, lower-end of subscribers are getting consolidated, all those things are happening. So, tariff hikes are pretty much around the corner,” he said.

A Rs 20 tariff hike in Jio will be typically in the prepaid plan. He expects tariff hikes to be within the Rs 20-range for the industry. “10-12 percent tariff hike is expected, which will translate to around Rs 20 kind of a number,” he stated.

According to him, Q2FY22 numbers are going to be good.

“Most of the telecom companies are going to report good numbers. Future also looks pretty good in terms of consistent growth. From my perspective, I feel that it is a good time to position in the telecom stocks – from Bharti or Jio perspective. It makes sense to position in the market in telecom sector considering where the market valuations are and how the telecom sector is performing,” he mentioned.

“It makes a lot of sense to hold on to the telecom sector, the sector is quite defensive in nature with consistent ARPU improvement, revenue growth,” Kulkarni added.

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

