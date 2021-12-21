Expanding market investor base: Sub-30 age group open 70% of new accounts, says Nithin Kamath

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nithin Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO of Zerodha, said that more and more money is being poured into the Indian equity market by the sub 30-year age group. He explained that 70 percent of new accounts opened are by investors that are less than 30 years of age.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nithin Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO of Zerodha, said that more and more money is being poured into the Indian equity market by the sub-30-year age group. He explained that 70 percent of new accounts opened are by investors that are less than 30 years of age.

“The positive angle is that most of the audience is less than 30-years of age, so they have a lot more human capital. The amount of money they are bringing to the market is less. So even if people made money mistakes, the impact of the money mistake will be lesser,” he said.

“Of course, it’s a concern if people are getting aggressive, but the good thing about this audience is that they are not investing a lot of money and thankfully in India unlike the US, there is no leverage left in the system, like at Zerodha- we do not offer margin funding. So all our customers today are essentially buying by paying entire money upfront and when there are market tops, the volatility is usually caused by the leverage. So the good news is that this audience is not even leveraged,” said Kamath.

Kamath mentioned that over the last few months, the financial services company has grown 4 times as far as customer count is concerned.

“We were at 2 million customers around January-February, 2020, just before COVID-19 and we are nearing 8 million, so we have grown 4x. In this, almost 70 percent of the people are less than 30 years of age. So this is a large young population that is coming in,” he said.

