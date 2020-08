Shares of Exide Industries gained over 6 percent after global research firm Citi maintained a Buy call on the stock. The stock gained as much as 6.92 percent to intraday high of Rs 165.20 apiece on the BSE.

At 11:45 am, the shares of Exide Industries were trading 2.07 percent higher at Rs 157.70.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.56 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 161.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter declined to Rs 2,537.55 crore from Rs 3,691.33 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

G Chatterjee, MD and CEO, said that the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns to curb its spread caused severe disruption in manufacturing, supply chain, and sales & distribution operations of the company. This has caused an adverse impact on its sales as well as profitability during the quarter.

Citi maintained a buy call on the stock with the target of Rs 230 per share as it is of the view that a positive stance is predicated on increased demand for replacement batteries.

The research firm values the company's core business at 18X FY22E EPS.

Meanwhile, Nomura maintained FY21/22 volume growth forecast of 3 percent/10 percent.