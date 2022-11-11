    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Exide Industries Q2 Results: Volume recovery, pricing strategies aid revenue growth

    Exide Industries Q2 Results: Volume recovery, pricing strategies aid revenue growth

    Exide Industries Q2 Results: Volume recovery, pricing strategies aid revenue growth
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Exide reported a year-on-year drop in EBITDA margin while the recovered compared to the June quarter.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Exide Ind share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IPO Rush: Primary market comes to life with benchmarks trading near record highs

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    Inox Green Energy IPO key risks: Delayed payments from discoms, low bid tariffs to alternate technology

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Exide Industries reported a 13 percent growth in standalone sales for the September quarter led by an uptick in volumes and pricing strategies of the company.

    The company's net profit rose 5 percent from last year to Rs 246 crore.

    Exide's EBITDA or operating profit was flat but margin contracted 150 basis points from last year to 11.1 percent, despite lower finance costs. Total expenses for the period increased 15 percent and the company mentioned that higher input costs hurt margins year-on-year.

    However, when compared to the June quarter, the margin has expanded by 120 basis points due to easing raw material prices and various cost optimisation strategies to lower fixed costs.

    The management is confident of demand to remain buoyant for the medium term and that the lowering of input costs will continue to aid margin recovery.
    Volume growth was driven by upbeat demand both in the replacement market as well as the OEMs. Demand situation from OEMs improved due to better availability of semiconductors.
    Exide's industrial business also witnessed a recovery from last year due to a pick-up in business activity.

    Despite the optimism from the management, shares of Exide ended 2.7 percent lower at Rs 171.4.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Exide Industries

    Previous Article

    No more promoter selling: LT Foods CEO after SALIC deal

    Next Article

    IVY Growth hits 68+ investments in 1 year

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng