Exide, India Cements, Canara Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Exide for a target of Rs 194 with a stop loss at Rs 185

Buy Power Finance Corporation for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 135

Buy Nestle India for a target of Rs 20,850 with a stop loss at Rs 20,200

Sell SBI Cards for a target of Rs 755 with a stop loss at Rs 800

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 323

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss at Rs 1,030

Sell India Cements with a stop loss at Rs 239

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 309