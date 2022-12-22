English
market News

Exide, India Cements, Canara Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
By Sangam Singh  Dec 22, 2022 9:28:26 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Exide for a target of Rs 194 with a stop loss at Rs 185
Buy Power Finance Corporation for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 135
Buy Nestle India for a target of Rs 20,850 with a stop loss at Rs 20,200
Sell SBI Cards for a target of Rs 755 with a stop loss at Rs 800
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 323
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss at Rs 1,030
Sell India Cements with a stop loss at Rs 239
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 309
