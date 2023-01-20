Exide, BEL, Jubilant FoodWorks and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on the last trading day of the week shrugging weakness across global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Exide for a target of Rs 200 with a stop loss at Rs 185
Buy Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for a target of Rs 107 with a stop loss at Rs 101.25
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks for a target of Rs 522 with a stop loss at Rs 505
Sell Delta Corp for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 204
Kush Bohra, Technical Analyst
Buy Max Financial Services for a target of Rs 860 with a stop loss at Rs 830
Buy Hariom Pipes for a target of Rs 375 with a stop loss at Rs 340
First Published: Jan 20, 2023 9:21 AM IST
