Exclusive: Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka says board has hired independent agency to examine his compensation and terms of contract
Updated : December 02, 2019 08:36 AM IST
Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka says independent agency expected to share results of findings on his compensation and terms of contract in 6-8 weeks.
Punit Goenka said a special audit of treasury investments, related party transactions, advances and securities etc is underway.
Zee Entertainment's recoverables from Dish TV and Siticable, another issue that was raised by directors who recently quit, are fully secured, according to Goenka.
