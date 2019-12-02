#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Business

Exclusive: Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka says board has hired independent agency to examine his compensation and terms of contract

Updated : December 02, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka says independent agency expected to share results of findings on his compensation and terms of contract in 6-8 weeks.
Punit Goenka said a special audit of treasury investments, related party transactions, advances and securities etc is underway.
Zee Entertainment's recoverables from Dish TV and Siticable, another issue that was raised by directors who recently quit, are fully secured, according to Goenka.
Exclusive: Zee Entertainment CEO Punit Goenka says board has hired independent agency to examine his compensation and terms of contract
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV