Exclusive: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala denies any interest in buying stake in RBL Bank

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has denied any interest in buying stake in private lender RBL bank. Jhunjhunwala confirmed so while talking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported that Jhunhunwala and D-Mart founder RK Damani approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with the request to buy 10 percent stake in RBL Bank.

RBL Bank’s Vishawvir Ahuja has stepped down as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, and the lender has appointed Rajeev Ahuja as the interim MD and CEO with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India has also appointed its Chief General Manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank

RBL, in a regulatory filing on December 25, noted that it "welcomed" the appointment of Dayal, a veteran central banker with over 25 years of experience, as a member of its board.