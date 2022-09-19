By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Two straight upper circuits of 20 percent have taken McLeod Russel to near 52-week high. CNBC TV-18 exclusively learns that a debt resolution may be in sight.

Buy / Sell Mcleod share TRADE

Shares of tea manufacturer and marketer McLeod Russel Ltd. are locked in a 20 percent upper circuit for the second straight day after it received a non-binding Letter of Intent. CNBC TV-18 reported that the company received a non-binding Letter of Intent from Carbon Resources on September 16.

The letter was marked to SBI Capital Markets & ICICI Bank, who are the lead bankers to the company. The letter provides lenders with an offer for resolution of the company's debt.

Carbon Resources has offered Rs 1,245 crore to the lenders in lieu of Rs 1,650 crore of total outstanding debt. Carbon Resources will fund the deal through equity infusion of Rs 300 crore and new debt of Rs 945 crore. The firm had acquired 49.5 lakh shares in McLeod Russel through the open market on Friday.

After back-to-back days of 20 percent moves, the stock now trades near its 52-week high of Rs 35.45, which it made on September 30, last year.