Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket Newsstocks News

Exclusive | Ola likely to lay off 700 employees in cost-cutting exercise across verticals

Exclusive | Ola likely to lay off 700 employees in cost-cutting exercise across verticals

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Updated)
Mini

Ola will soon begin the retrenchment of employees of Ola Cars and Ola Dash which could cover approximately 700 employees, people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18. This comes after Ola's Head of Talent Acquisition Shikharr Sood resigned about 2-3 weeks earlier, they added.

Exclusive | Ola likely to lay off 700 employees in cost-cutting exercise across verticals
In an attempt to cut costs and streamline operations, the SoftBank-backed Ola Cabs might be looking at laying off around 700 employees of Ola Cars and Ola Dash, sources told CNBC-TV18.
According to reports, team heads have been asked to prepare a list of people for the layoffs.
The cab aggregator currently has nearly 1,100 employees in its core ride-hailing business and directly competes with Uber,  as per reports. Last month, Ola shut down Ola Cars, its used vehicle business,  as well as Ola Dash, its quick-commerce business.
Also Read |
So far, Ola has shut down Ola Cafe, food panda, Ola Foods, and now Ola Dash.
This comes after Ola's Head of Talent Acquisition Shikharr Sood resigned about 2-3 weeks earlier, they added. More than 32 senior executives of Ola have resigned in the last two years.
Ola is yet to respond to CNBC TV18's query on Sood's resignation.
Lately, the ride-hailing platform has been focusing on its electric two-wheeler and car verticals and has reportedly stated that it delayed its IPO plans, and has further reported that it shopped its global investment plans to further expand overseas.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Trade setup for July 8: Nifty50 may be headed higher as the bulls help it reclaim 16,100

Next Article

Top stocks to watch on July 8: TCS, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Vedanta and more

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More