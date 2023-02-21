Everest Industries to invest Rs 125 crore for setting up new manufacturing facility

The new unit will come up at Gudipalli in Andhra Pradesh or any other appropriate location in South India, subject to the receipt of requisite approvals.

Leading building materials manufacturer Everest Industries Ltd. announced on Tuesday that its Board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 125 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 20, 2023, approved a capital expenditure of Rs 125 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility for the steel buildings division through a wholly owned subsidiary or by the company.

The new investment will help the company to enhance its existing capacity of 72,000 MTPA to 1,14,000 MTPA for the Steel Buildings Division. The capital expenditure is likely to be operational by March 31, 2024, and shall be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

For the December quarter, the company’s net profit declined by 30.88 percent to Rs 4.97 crore compared to Rs 7.19 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales surged by 16.33 percent to Rs 392.35 crore from Rs 337.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Further, Everest Industries’ EBITDA stood at Rs 18.8 crore, 1.21 percent lower than Rs 19.04 crore observed in the year-ago period.

Shares of Everest Industries ended 1.73 percent lower at Rs 740.25 per piece on the BSE on Tuesday.