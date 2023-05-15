European markets open with a marginal gain as investors focus on Turkey’s presidential election

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets gained slightly on Monday as investors in the region assess earnings and the results of Turkey’s presidential election.

Around the market open, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.3 percent, with most sectors making marginal gains. Stocks in banking and travel and leisure rose 0.7 percent, while oil and gas fell 0.7 percent.

Europe's second-largest insurer AXA rose 1.7 percent as revenue from its property and casualty policies offset a drop from savings products in France and Italy.

Energy group Siemens Energy AG, rose 0.9 percent after raising its sales outlook and hitting a record order backlog of 102 billion euros ($112.28 billion).

Furthermore, German wholesale prices fell in April for the first time since December 2020, while consumer prices in Sweden fell more than anticipated.

President Joe Biden and lawmakers are expected to resume discussion on Tuesday about the U.S. debt ceiling, while the broader markets shrugged off uncertainty as Turkey's presidential election approaches a runoff.'

Asian stocks started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a China policy rate decision and economic data this week, while awaiting a host of US Federal Reserve officials to speak to vindicate market pricing of rate cuts this year.

Meanwhile the Sensex is now up over 400 points, while the Nifty 50 index is sitting comfortably above the 18,400 mark. The Nifty Bank index is now less than 100 points away from an all-time high, after making an intraday high of 44,078.

