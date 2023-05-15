European markets open with a marginal gain as investors focus on Turkey’s presidential election

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent higher. French CAC was last trading 0.4 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

The European markets gained slightly on Monday as investors in the region assess earnings and the results of Turkey’s presidential election.

Around the market open, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.3 percent, with most sectors making marginal gains. Stocks in banking and travel and leisure rose 0.7 percent, while oil and gas fell 0.7 percent.

