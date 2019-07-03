Europe rallies as bond yields plough new lows

EU leaders' nomination of IMF chief Christine Lagarde as Mario Draghi's replacement at the helm of the European Central Bank reinforced expectations of monetary policy easing in the bloc.
The ten-year UK gilts yield fell 4 basis points to 0.687. The yield is below the BoE's main policy rate for the first time in a decade.
European shares took little notice of some sizeable overnight falls for Asia's big bourses to push 0.6 percent higher. Gains were however led by an unusual pairing of traditionally defensive healthcare stocks and carmakers, which jumped 1.2 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more