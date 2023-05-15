Shares of watchmaker Ethos plunge most since IPO after margin contracts further in Q4

This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since its IPO last year. At one point, shares were down by as much as 12 percent.

Watchmaker Ethos Ltd. tanked nearly 12 percent on Monday after the company’s operating profit margins declined in the fourth quarter due to a slower growth in average selling price.

EBITDA margin for the period fell to 12.3 percent, a drop of 100 basis points from 13.3 percent that it reported during the same period last year,

Revenue for the quarter increased by 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 207.57 crore from Rs 158.69 crore last year.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 20.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 25.49 crore.

Net profit increased by 70 percent to Rs 13.28 crore in the March quarter. Net profit for the period was aided by other income of Rs 5 crore, compared to Rs 1.9 crore last quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin has been on the decline from the first quarter of the financial year 2023.

Average selling price during the quarter grew by 7 percent during the quarter, compared to the 35 percent growth that it saw during the same period last year.

Before today's drop, the company's shares had risen by over 50 percent in the last six months to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,474.95 on May 12.

Ethos Ltd. is India’s largest chain of luxury watch boutiques with 54 stores in India across 20 cities, and over 60 premium luxury watch brands.

The watch and accessories maker has entered into brand agreements with Swiss watchmaker Laurent Ferrier to be their exclusive retail partner in the Indian market.