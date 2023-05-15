Shares of watchmaker Ethos plunge most since IPO after margin contracts further in Q4

This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since its IPO last year. At one point, shares were down by as much as 12 percent.
Watchmaker Ethos Ltd. tanked nearly 12 percent on Monday after the company’s operating profit margins declined in the fourth quarter due to a slower growth in average selling price.
Operating profit or EBITDA rose 20.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 25.49 crore.
Net profit increased by 70 percent to Rs 13.28 crore in the March quarter. Net profit for the period was aided by other income of Rs 5 crore, compared to Rs 1.9 crore last quarter.
Before today's drop, the company's shares had risen by over 50 percent in the last six months to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,474.95 on May 12.
Ethos Ltd. is India’s largest chain of luxury watch boutiques with 54 stores in India across 20 cities, and over 60 premium luxury watch brands.
The watch and accessories maker has entered into brand agreements with Swiss watchmaker Laurent Ferrier to be their exclusive retail partner in the Indian market.
Shares of Ethos ended 8.4 percent lower at Rs 1,287. This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since its IPO last year. At one point, shares were down by as much as 12 percent.
