Breaking News
Market at close | Sensex and Nifty end on a 5-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsShares of watchmaker Ethos plunge most since IPO after margin contracts further in Q4

Shares of watchmaker Ethos plunge most since IPO after margin contracts further in Q4

Shares of watchmaker Ethos plunge most since IPO after margin contracts further in Q4
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 3:38:29 PM IST (Published)

This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since its IPO last year. At one point, shares were down by as much as 12 percent.

Watchmaker Ethos Ltd. tanked nearly 12 percent on Monday after the company’s operating profit margins declined in the fourth quarter due to a slower growth in average selling price.

Live Tv

Loading...
EBITDA margin for the period fell to 12.3 percent, a drop of 100 basis points from 13.3 percent that it reported during the same period last year,

Revenue for the quarter increased by 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 207.57 crore from Rs 158.69 crore last year.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X