Shares of watchmaker Ethos plunge most since IPO after margin contracts further in Q4

This is the biggest single-day drop for the stock since its IPO last year. At one point, shares were down by as much as 12 percent.

Watchmaker Ethos Ltd. tanked nearly 12 percent on Monday after the company’s operating profit margins declined in the fourth quarter due to a slower growth in average selling price.

EBITDA margin for the period fell to 12.3 percent, a drop of 100 basis points from 13.3 percent that it reported during the same period last year,

Revenue for the quarter increased by 31 percent year-on-year to Rs 207.57 crore from Rs 158.69 crore last year.