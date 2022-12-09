English
German luxury watch brand Tutima is all set to enter India
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 9, 2022 11:44:05 AM IST (Updated)

The luxury watch collection of Tutima will be available in India from early 2023.

Ethos Ltd. has signed an exclusive retail partnership deal with Tutima to introduce the German luxury watch brand in India.


As part of the partnership, the Chandigarh-based retailer, which operates luxury watch outlets, will exclusively retail sporty and performance-driven Tutima timepieces across India.

The selection, which will be available from early 2023, includes Tutima watches from the sought-after M2 collection, Saxon One, Grand Flieger, and Patria.

Tutima is popular among collectors and enthusiasts for pilot's watches, which they first started making in the 1980s. The company is known for its innovation with its utilitarian timepieces.

Founded in 2003, Ethos Ltd. is one of India’s largest luxury and premium watch retailers. Last month, Ethos Ltd. tied up with Swiss watchmaker Trilobe to launch a core range of watch collections including Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journée in India.

Trilobe, known for its premium and luxury watch collection, has been nominated for the esteemed Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), often touted as the ‘Oscars’ of the watch industry.

Ethos also partnered with Swiss watch manufacturer Speake-Marin to be their exclusive retailer in the Indian market.
Founded by British watchmaker Peter Speake-Marin in 2002, Speake-Marin started as a brand for individual collectors but later evolved into a watchmaker focusing on Belle Horlogerie or ‘beautiful watchmaking’.

Ethos Ltd. posted a revenue of Rs 177.72 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 134.37 crore in the year-ago period. Its net profit rose to Rs 13.51 crore from Rs 2.65 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Ethos Ltd. stock is currently trading at Rs 1,018.15, down 1.69 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
