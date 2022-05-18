Ethos IPO | Here is a SWOT analysis of the luxury watch company

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Ethos Ltd, one of the largest retailers in the premium and luxury watch industry, opens for subscription on Wednesday, May 18, and closes on Friday, May 20.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,108,037 equity shares.

Ethos, which houses luxury watch brands such as Rolex, Rado, Longines, Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Fossil, and Casio, among others, has raised Rs 142 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Some of the key anchor investors include the likes of ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund, Jupiter India Fund, Saint Capital Fund, and Nomura Singapore, among others.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 836-878 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each.

Of the total offer size, 50 percent of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of Ethos:

Strengths

Niche market with good growth potential: Within this niche space, the luxury market segment offers high growth opportunities for many product categories for different consumer segments. The company said, “Enabled by the possibility for an omnichannel route to market, such demand pockets that currently are latent and/or remain dispersed show potential to get unlocked.”

Early mover in the pre-owned watch business: In addition to Ethos’ premium and luxury watch retail, the company has undertaken retail of certified pre-owned luxury watches since the financial year 2019.

Weakness

Partnerships with brands not exclusive: Many of the company’s suppliers work with it on a non-exclusive basis. “As is standard in the watch industry, we have not entered into definitive agreements with our suppliers. They may terminate their relationships with us at short notice citing insufficient capacity due to existing orders by other retailers or internal brand strategies. Therefore, we may face delays and added costs, and management effort might be required to get enough supply of the products and build relationships with other leading premium and luxury watch brands,” the company said in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Business is seasonal and discretionary in nature: The company is impacted by seasonal variations in sales volumes, which could cause its revenues to fluctuate significantly between different quarters in a financial year. “Typically, we see an increase in our business before Diwali and during festive season sales,” Ethos said.

Opportunities

Access to a luxury customer base may allow foraying into other luxury products: “We believe that access to a large number of luxury customers gives us the competitive advantage over our competitors in the sale of our products and driving revenue and profitability,” the luxury watch company said. A large customer base could also potentially pave the way for the company to foray into other luxury products.

Threats

Risk of international brands selling through their own stores: Due to FDI restrictions, international brands can open exclusive brand outlets only through a joint venture with an Indian partner or through a network of franchisees. If and when the FDI regulations are relaxed, many international brands are expected to go solo and open company-owned exclusive brand outlets.

Large retail players foraying into the luxury watches segment can impact Ethos: Ethos faces competition from other luxury watch retailers, both organised and unorganised, and potential entrants. This may intensify competition and affect profitability. “We expect competition could increase with new entrants coming into the luxury watch retail industry, who may have more flexibility in responding to changing business and economic conditions, and existing players consolidating their positions. Some of our competitors may have access to significantly greater resources, including the ability to spend more on advertising and marketing and hence the ability to compete more effectively,” the company said.

(With inputs from Mangalam Maloo)