Ethos to become luxury watch brand Trilobe's exclusive retail partner in India

By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 1, 2022 3:24 PM IST (Published)
The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections like Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journée.

Luxury watch retailer Ethos Ltd. has entered into an exclusive retail partnership with Trilobe to launch a fine watchmaking brand in India. With this pact, Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023.


Ethos said that the partnership will bring "the finest of Haute Horlogerie to the Indian market". The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections like Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journée.

The French fine jewellery and luxury watch brand, Trilobe, has been getting nominated for the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), often touted as the ‘Oscars’ of the watch industry, every year since its launch. It won the ‘Petite Aiguille’ prize for the ingenious Nuit Fantastique Dune timepiece at the GPHG Award ceremony held in Geneva earlier this year.

Founded in 2003, Ethos Ltd. is one of India’s largest luxury and premium watch retailers.

Shares of Ethos Ltd. are trading 1.36 percent higher at Rs 931.65.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
