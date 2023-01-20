English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Ester Industries unit begins production at new Polyester film plant in Telangana

Ester Industries unit begins production at new Polyester film plant in Telangana

Ester Industries unit begins production at new Polyester film plant in Telangana
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 20, 2023 5:57:26 PM IST (Published)

Ester Industries has also proposed to export 30-40 percent of its production.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Ester Ind share

TRADE
Ester Industries announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Ester Filmtech Ltd. has begun commercial production at its new polyester (BOPET) film plant in Telangana.

Recommended Articles

View All
Credit card charges and penalties you should be aware of

Credit card charges and penalties you should be aware of

Jan 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know

Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know

Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem

Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem

Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The plant is spread over a land area of 50 acres. The manufacturing unit has a capacity of 48,000 MTPA. It has been set up at an approximate cost of Rs 650 crore, including margin money for working capital as well as GST accumulation.


According to the company, the plant is expected to generate revenues worth nearly Rs 600 crore on achieving optimal utilization.

The products manufactured at the new plant in Telangana will be used majorly in the flexible packaging industry, thereby contributing towards bolstering the value chain of the flexible packaging industry.

Ester Filmtech will also transform into a leading local and global BOPET film manufacturer, providing it with the requisite scale and capabilities to meet the growing BOPET market both in India and overseas with the new unit.

Ester Industries has also proposed to export 30-40 percent of its production.

Shares of Ester Industries ended little changed on Friday at Rs 126.50.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ester IndustriesShare priceTelangana

Previous Article

Budget 2023: HR industry expects roll out of labour codes, focus on formal job creation

Next Article

Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Telco registers over 50% margin for the fourth consecutive quarter

X