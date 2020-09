Market

Essel Propack shares fall 6% after 17.7% equity change hands in multiple block deals

Updated : September 18, 2020 12:09 PM IST

Shares of Essel Propack fell over 6 percent on Friday after 17.7 percent equity of the company exchanged hands in large block deals in early trade

5.58 crore shares worth Rs 1,450 crore exchanged hands in multiple blocks on BSE & NSE at an average of Rs 260 per share.