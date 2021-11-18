Escorts zooms over 8%; Japanese JV partner Kubota to raise stake, make open offer

Kubota will acquire 93.63 lakh additional shares in Escorts at Rs 2000 per share. The company's open offer at Rs 2000 per share will be for a maximum 26 percent stake i.e. 3.75 crore shares.

Escorts Ltd shares soared over 8 percent on Thursday after Japanese tractor major Kubota announced that it will increase its shareholding in the Nikhil Nanda-led company. Kubota is set to raise its stake via a fresh issue and make an open offer for Escorts at Rs 2000 per share.

Nikhil Nanda will continue as CMD of Escorts.

Kubota currently holds about 9 percent and the Nanda family holds a little over 36 percent as of September 2021.

Meanwhile, Escorts stock price quoted at Rs 1,763.20, higher by 8.11 percent on NSE. The stock opened at Rs 1,640 and hit the day's high at Rs 1,793.90.

Nifty50 traded at 17,703, down over a percent.