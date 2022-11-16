    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Escorts Agri Machinery products to be costlier from today

    Escorts Agri Machinery products to be costlier from today

    Escorts Agri Machinery products to be costlier from today
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Escorts Kubota registered an over 50 percent plunge in net profit to Rs 87.6 crore in three months ended September 2022 from Rs 176.7 crore in the year-ago period.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Escorts Kubota share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), a division of Escorts Kubota, will increase the prices of its tractors from November 16. The company aims to offset the effects of cost inflation in both commodities and other costs with the price rise.


    Without sharing details about the exact amount, the company said that the increase will vary between models and variants.

    Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra differs from competition on tractor industry growth
    Escorts Kubota saw weak performance during the September quarter with its operating profit declining 33 percent from last year to Rs 153 crore while the margin dipped to single digits, witnessing a decline of 450 basis points from the same period last year.
    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, group CFO Bharat Madan mentioned that the margin has hit the bottom for the company and they will take at least 4-5 quarters to return to normal levels.
    Through these price hikes, the company aims to get back to a double-digit margin.

    The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,016.65, up 0.19 percent.

    Also Read: After losing market share for a year, this $3 billion tractor giant is on the mend
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM)Escorts Kubota India Private Limited

    Previous Article

    US court rejects Natco Pharma partner’s appeal in patent litigation

    Next Article

    World’s largest camera lens maker focuses on growing India business

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng