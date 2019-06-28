Market
Eros Media shares hit lower circuit for 14th straight day
Updated : June 28, 2019 12:05 PM IST
Eros International Media’s shares hit lower circuit for the 14th consecutive trading session on Friday. The stock began declining after CARE Ratings revised the company’s rating to ‘D’ from ‘BBB-’, on June 5.
This month, the stock fell over 72 percent and about 22 percent this week. In last one year, it has tanked more than 84 percent.
