Eros Media shares hit lower circuit for 14th straight day

Shares of Eros International Media hit the lower circuit for the 14th consecutive trading session on Friday following ratings downgrade.

The stock declined after CARE Ratings revised the company’s rating to ‘D’ from ‘BBB-’, on June 5.

At 11:20 AM, the stock was locked at Rs 18.10 per share, down 5 percent on the NSE. This month, the stock fell over 72 percent and about 22 percent this week. In last one year, it has tanked more than 84 percent.

In a note issued on June 6, Eros International Media said the rating was downgraded on account of a delay in servicing of bank loans for April and May, which will be cleared within seven working days.

Since then, there has been no press release or announcement by the company on improving long-term bank facilities, another reason why the stock is hitting lower circuits every trading session.

