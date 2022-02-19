Equitas Small Finance Bank's board approves allotment of 10.26 crore equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers

The Merger Committee of the Board of Directors of Equitas Small Finance Bank act a meeting today has. approved the allotment of 10.26 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 53.59 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 43.59), the bank said in a statement.
The bank added that this reflects a discount of Rs 2.81, or 4.98 percent, on the floor price of Rs 56.40 per equity share, aggregating to nearly Rs 5,500 crore only pursuant to the issue.
As per the statement, the issue opened on February 14, 2022, and closed on February 18, 2022. In the statement, the the bank has enclosed the list of allottees who have been allotted more than five percent of the equity shares, It added that the bank's paid-up equity share capital increased to Rs 1,251 crore.
Details of allottees being allotted more than 5% of the securities offered in the issue:
|Allottee name
|Category
|% of total issue
|Government of Singapore
|FPI
|28.04
|Monetary Authority of Singapore
|FPI
|6.51
|Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd - A/C Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|MUT
|5.45
|Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd - A/C Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|MUT
|4.09
|Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd - A/C Nippon India Value Fund
|MUT
|4.09
|SBI Long-Term Equity
|MUT
|18.18
|SBI Large & MidCap Fund
|MUT
|10.91
|SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund
|MUT
|5.45
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|MUT
|5
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|MUT
|5
|HDFC Mutual Fund-HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund
|MUT
|1.03
|HDFC Trustee Company Ltd A/C HDFC Focused 30 Fund
|MUT
|1.85
|HDFC Trustee Company Ltd A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund
|MUT
|2.57