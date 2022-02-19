Equitas Small Finance Bank's board approves allotment of 10.26 crore equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers

The Merger Committee of the Board of Directors of Equitas Small Finance Bank act a meeting today has. approved the allotment of 10.26 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at the issue price of Rs 53.59 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 43.59), the bank said in a statement.

The bank added that this reflects a discount of Rs 2.81, or 4.98 percent, on the floor price of Rs 56.40 per equity share, aggregating to nearly Rs 5,500 crore only pursuant to the issue.

As per the statement, the issue opened on February 14, 2022, and closed on February 18, 2022. In the statement, the the bank has enclosed the list of allottees who have been allotted more than five percent of the equity shares, It added that the bank's paid-up equity share capital increased to Rs 1,251 crore.

Details of allottees being allotted more than 5% of the securities offered in the issue:

Allottee name Category % of total issue Government of Singapore FPI 28.04 Monetary Authority of Singapore FPI 6.51 Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd - A/C Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund MUT 5.45 Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd - A/C Nippon India Multi Cap Fund MUT 4.09 Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd - A/C Nippon India Value Fund MUT 4.09 SBI Long-Term Equity MUT 18.18 SBI Large & MidCap Fund MUT 10.91 SBI Banking & Financial Services Fund MUT 5.45 ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund MUT 5 ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund MUT 5 HDFC Mutual Fund-HDFC Banking and Financial Services Fund MUT 1.03 HDFC Trustee Company Ltd A/C HDFC Focused 30 Fund MUT 1.85 HDFC Trustee Company Ltd A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund MUT 2.57

