  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: Here are the key things to know

Updated : October 19, 2020 12:26 PM IST

Originally, the company had planned a Rs 1,000 crore issue which has now been reduced to half.
Post the IPO, the stake of Equitas Holdings Limited will decline to about 82 percent from 95.49 percent earlier.
Equitas Small Finance Bank has fixed the issue price in the price band of Rs 32-Rs 33 per share.
Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: Here are the key things to know

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 75 lakh; death toll near 1.15 lakh

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Over 1.1 lakh sellers received orders in first 48 hours of festive sale: Amazon India

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Six of top-10 most valued firms' combined market valuation tumble over Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement