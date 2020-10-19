Market Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO opens tomorrow: Here are the key things to know Updated : October 19, 2020 12:26 PM IST Originally, the company had planned a Rs 1,000 crore issue which has now been reduced to half. Post the IPO, the stake of Equitas Holdings Limited will decline to about 82 percent from 95.49 percent earlier. Equitas Small Finance Bank has fixed the issue price in the price band of Rs 32-Rs 33 per share. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.