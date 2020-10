Equitas Small Finance Bank's Rs 517.6 crore initial public offer (IPO) was open for subscription from October 20 till October 22. This is the third public issue in the small finance bank space, following the footsteps of AU Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. The listing is expected on November 2.

The issue price was fixed in the price band of Rs 32-Rs 33 per share and the public issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore (8.5 crore shares) and an offer for sale of 7.2 crore equity shares by Equitas Holdings (valued at Rs 237.6 crore at the upper price band).

The IPO was subscribed 2 times and received bids for 22.57 crore equity shares as against the offered size of 11.58 crore equity shares. The qualified institutional investors' segment was subscribed 3.9 times, retail investors' category was subscribed 2.08 times and non-institutional investors, 22 percent.

Most analysts recommended a ‘Subscribe’ rating on the issue with a long-term view given the bank's well-diversified advances, strong capital ratio, steady asset quality, adequate liquidity position, and vast opportunity for business as it serves unserved and underserved customers.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies.

5) Enter Captcha and submit