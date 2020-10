Equitas Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of Equitas Holdings, has fixed the price band for its forthcoming initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 32-33 per share.

The IPO will open for subscription on October 20 and close on October 22. The issue for anchor investors will open on October 19, a day prior the issue opening for public.

The public issue consists a fresh issue of Rs 280 crore and an offer for sale of 7.2 crore equity shares by Equitas Holdings (valued at Rs 237.6 crore at upper price band), taking the total issue size to Rs 517.6 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 450 equity shares and in multiples of 450 shares thereafter, the company said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, PN Vasudevan, CEO, Equitas SFB, said that the promoter stake in SFB will fall to 82-83 percent from 95.49 percent post the IPO.

Originally, the company had planned a Rs 1,000 crore issue which has now been reduced to half.

"We are reasonably comfortable on our capital adequacy ratio, so didn't need to raise as much capital. I believe we have adequate growth capital for the short term. Given the current macro environment, we thought it would be prudent to reduce the issue size," Vasudevan added.

Also read: Equitas Small Finance Bank downsizes offer size for proposed IPO

The offer includes a reservation of Rs 51 crore worth of shares for eligible shareholders of Equitas Holdings and Rs 1 crore shares for eligible employees of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

The eligible shareholders mean those individuals and HUFs who are the public equity shareholders of EHL (excluding such persons who are not eligible to invest in the offer under applicable laws or are otherwise unable to make any such investment) as on the date of the red herring prospectus i.e. October 11, 2020, the company’s filing said.

JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial Services and IIFL Securities are book running lead managers to the issue. The shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on October 30.

"Our deadline to go public was September 2019 as per RBI rules, which we missed. We missed Sep 19 deadline for listing because we were trying to get regulatory nod for a scheme of arrangement which SEBI rejected. Listing was further delayed due to the pandemic," Vasudevan said.

The bank's collection efficiency for August was about 83-84 percent.

"RBI rules say SFBs cannot automatically covert to universal banks. We can apply for a licence only after completing 5 years for RBIs examination. We complete 5 years of operations in September 2021. We will approach RBI for a universal bank licence after we complete 5 years and see what their response is," Vasudevan said.

Equitas SFB was the largest SFB in India in terms of a number of banking outlets, and the second-largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in Fiscal 2019, as per the CRISIL report.