Equitas Small Finance Bank files IPO papers worth Rs 1,000 crore
Updated : December 17, 2019 07:18 AM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) on Monday said it has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator SEBI for Rs 1,000 crore initial public offer.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,00,00,000 equity shares.
The offer includes a reservation of up to Rs 100 crore for subscription by eligible EHL shareholders and a reservation aggregating up to Rs 5 crore for subscription by eligible employees, it said.
