Market
Equitas Holdings shares plunge after RBI denies extension of listing deadline
Updated : September 09, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Shares of Equitas Holdings plunged about 12 percent intraday on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India declined the company's request to extend its listing deadline for small finance bank.
The company approached the regulator with a reverse merger proposal, to which it denied consent.
The RBI said that it had clearly mentioned that restrictions could be imposed if the bank fails to make satisfactory progress towards listing of its shares.Â
