Equirus Securities sees 24 percent upside in this cement stock

India’s cement sector is witnessing a slowdown due to tough macro conditions and lower consumption from infrastructure and real estate projects. The sector reported subdued demand growth of just 1 percent YoY during H1FY20.

Analysts expect a recovery in demand from late H2FY20 led by the government’s continued focus on infrastructure and a possible recovery in individual housing.

Cement prices have been volatile in the past two quarters owing to sector dynamics and lower-than-expected growth in demand.

“Cement prices had seen a decent uptick from late Q4FY19, but muted demand in infra construction activity and an extended monsoon have led to price rollbacks on a pan-India basis since June 2019,” Equirus Securities said in a report.

While capacity addition in the mid-term is somewhat favourable, any improvement in utilisation would hinge on demand recovery.

“An improvement in utilisation levels would only be visible once demand CAGR surpasses supply CAGR on a sustainable basis, which looks difficult in the near term,” the report added.

Meanwhile, cost pressures for the cement manufacturers eased domestic pet coke prices corrected by ~27 percent in the last one year, while imported coal prices have fallen ~35 percent in this period. Domestic diesel prices also remain muted at about -5 percent in the last one year. This should continue to benefit companies with a lag of 3-6 months, it said.

The brokerage prefers companies with higher exposure to Northern and Central regions, balance sheet discipline and reasonable valuation upsides.

Equirus Securities’ top pick for the cement sector is UltraTech Cement and sees a 24 percent upside in the stock.

The brokerage initiates ‘Long’ rating on the stock and has March 21 Target Price of Rs 5,073 set at 12.5x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple.

“While a slowdown in government spends hurt demand in H1FY20, we believe the company should see better volumes when there is a revival in government spends, possibly in 2H. Also, higher utilisation of acquired assets and continued market share gains would drive a ~11 percent volume CAGR over FY19-FY22E,” the brokerage said.

Equirus Securities estimates realisation and EBITDA per ton CAGR of 3 percent and 9 percent respectively over FY19-FY22E.

It estimates EPS of Rs 141.4 while price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.5x for FY20. Return on Equity (RoE) is expected to be 12 percent in FY20.