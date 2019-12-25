Equirus Securities sees 24 percent upside in this cement stock
Updated : December 25, 2019 01:01 PM IST
Cement prices have been volatile in the past two quarters due to sector dynamics and lower-then expected growth in demand.
Analysts expect recovery in demand from late H2FY20 led by the government’s continued focus on infrastructure and a possible recovery in individual housing.
While capacity addition in the mid-term is somewhat favourable, any improvement in utilisation would hinge on demand recovery.
