Entertainment Network India terminates arrangement with US-based broadcaster

The Time Brokerage arrangement stands terminated from Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL) has terminated the Time Brokerage arrangement with a United States-based broadcaster. The company in a communique to the stock exchanges said that “due to the non-fulfillment of material contractual obligations by the counterparty” it's United States subsidiary Entertainment Network LLC, has issued a contract termination notice.
ENIL had forayed into the US radio market in May 2021 by signing a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US-based broadcaster to broadcast radio programs and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area.
Entertainment Network India Ltd is a subsidiary of Times Infotainment Ltd. of the flagship Times of India Group. Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd is the main promoter of Entertainment India Ltd. with a stake of 71.2 percent. ENIL operates the popular FM radio channel of the Times of India Group, Radio Mirchi.
Shares of ENIL ended 2.4 percent lower at Rs 153.20.