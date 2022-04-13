Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which sells its products under its flagship brand 'Cremica' and 'English Oven' in India, tanked about 9 percent on Wednesday after large deals on bourses.

About 96.3 lakh shares or 16.4 percent equity, worth Rs 295 crore changed hands at Rs 305 per share.

Also Read |

At 11:13 am, shares of the company were trading 5.9 percent lower at Rs 317.4 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 307 today.

The stock has been falling for the last five days and is down around 13.03 percent during the period. However, the stock had opened with a gain of 5.43 percent today.

In the past three months, the stock is down 17 percent whereas the Nifty500 index slipped 3 percent during the same period.

As many as 9.85 lakh shares changed hands on BSE so far on Wednesday as against a daily average of 0.5 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The Ludhiana-based company Mrs Bectors Food Specialities specialises in food production. According to its latest annual report, the biscuit and bakery firm is a leading brand in the premium and mid-premium biscuits category in north India, and one of the largest exporters of biscuit products from India.

The company has around 5 percent market share of the branded bread segment in India and 11 percent market share of semi-processed and dough-based offerings in India.