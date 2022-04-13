Buy / Sell Bectors Food share TRADE

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities that houses English Oven brand, tanked about 9 percent on Wednesday after large deals on bourses.

About 96.3 lakh shares or 16.4 percent equity, worth Rs 295 crore changed hands at Rs 305 per share.

At 11:13 am, shares of the company were trading 5.9 percent lower at Rs 317.4 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 307 today.

Bectors Large Trade | 96.3 lakh shares (16.4% equity) worth ₹295 cr change hands at ₹305/sh pic.twitter.com/R4AGwoBwF2 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 13, 2022

The stock has been falling for the last five days and is down around 13.03 percent during the period. However, the stock had opened with a gain of 5.43 percent today.

In the past three months, the stock is down 17 percent whereas the Nifty500 index slipped 3 percent during the same period.

As many as 9.85 lakh shares changed hands on BSE so far on Wednesday as against a daily average of 0.5 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The Ludhiana-based company Mrs Bectors Food Specialities specialises in food production. According to its latest annual report, the biscuit and bakery firm is a leading brand in the premium and mid-premium biscuits category in north India, and one of the largest exporters of biscuit products from India.

The company has around 5 percent market share of the branded bread segment in India and 11 percent market share of semi-processed and dough-based offerings in India.