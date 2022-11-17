Engineers India shares trading at a 52-week high 

The PSU has given returns of over 10 percent over the past year.
Engineers India Ltd., the public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, saw its shares rise to a fresh 52-week high on Thursday.
Over the past month, the company’s shares have gained over 25 percent. The PSU has given returns of over 10 percent over the past year.
In the September quarter, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 793.06 crore from Rs 656.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s net profit stood at Rs 75.16 crore from Rs 17.04 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 109.99 crore from Rs 86.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Engineers India Limited is a state-owned engineering consultancy firm operating in segments like hydrocarbons, chemicals and fertilizers, mining and metallurgy, power, and infrastructure. The company is under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.