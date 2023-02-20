English
Engineers India forays into defence sector after MoU with Munitions India

Engineers India forays into defence sector after MoU with Munitions India

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 20, 2023 4:46:37 PM IST (Published)

The nature of the Memorandum of Understanding is strategic in nature and involves defence-related sensitive information.

State-owned engineering consultancy company Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) announced on Monday that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Munitions India Ltd. (MIL) last week on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 airshow in Bengaluru.

Engineers India entered into a deal with Munitions India for the purpose of executing the company’s plant modernisation and infrastructure projects.


The MoU was exchanged between the Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India, Ravi Kant, and Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India, during the Aero India 2023 airshow in Bengaluru on February 13.

“The MoU heralds EIL’s foray into Defence Sector giving a fillip to the diversification into newer areas,” it added.

The nature of the Memorandum of Understanding is strategic in nature and involves defence-related sensitive information. A specific confirmation of the same was received from Munitions India through email on February 17, 2023.

In the December quarter, EIL’s net profit declined 60.37 percent to Rs 16.12 crore from Rs 40.67 crore year-on-year, while net sales rose 21.68 percent to Rs 842.18 crore from Rs 692.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Engineers India is a leading global engineering consultancy and EPC company that mainly provides services to the hydrocarbons and petrochemicals sector. It is a preferred partner for major oil and gas public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Apart from Indian PSUs, Engineers India also has carried out consultancy assignments for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Group of Companies (ADNOC), and for oil and gas companies in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Shares of Engineers India ended 2.03 percent lower at Rs 74.70 on Monday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
