    market Newsstocks News

    Engineers India to work on MRPL's Bio-ATF plant, shares rise

    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 2:14 PM IST (Published)

    The bio-ATF plant, having non-edible oils and used cooking oil as feedstock, shall be the first of its kind in India.

    State-owned Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) on Friday announced that it has been awarded an order by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) for its Bio-ATF plant at Mangaluru in Karnataka.


    The project assigned to EIL includes the preparation of BDEP (basic design and engineering package), DFR (design for reliability), and pre-project activities for MRPL’s Bio-ATF plant. However, details about the order value were not disclosed by the company.

    The bio-ATF plant, having non-edible oils and used cooking oil as feedstock, shall be the first of its kind in India and would be based on technology developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute Of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) and EIL.

    The company added that bio-ATF, also known as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), would not only contribute to India’s Net Zero Carbon Emission target but also help in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of reducing crude oil and indirectly providing livelihood to farmers.

    Also Read: Engineers India shares trading at a 52-week high 

    Earlier this week, EIL announced that it had bagged another order from Chennai Petroleum Corp. Ltd. for overall project management and engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services.

    EIL had said that it would offer EPCM services and related off-site facilities for the Group-II project at Chennai Petroleum’s Manali refinery. The total size of the contract was undisclosed.

    For the September quarter, EIL reported consolidated net sales of Rs 793.06 crore compared to Rs 656.78 crore a year ago. Net profit stood at Rs 75.16 crore compared to Rs 17.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

    The Engineers India stock is currently trading at Rs 80.60, up 1.64 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
