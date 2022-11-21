Engineers India wins an order from Chennai Petroleum for an undisclosed sum

EIL has bagged the order for Manali refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has bagged an order for overall project management and engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services from Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

EIL would offer EPCM services and related off-site facilities for the Group-II project at the Manali refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation.

The total size of the contract is undisclosed.

In the September quarter, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 793.06 crore from Rs 656.78 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s net profit stood at Rs 75.16 crore from Rs 17.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 109.99 crore from Rs 86.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EIL is a state-owned engineering consultancy firm

Shares of Engineers India ended 1.2 percent lower at Rs 77.