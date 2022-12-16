English
Terms and Conditions

Engineers India shares gain after Adani Group company order win

Dec 16, 2022 3:26:16 PM IST

The assignment is for providing services in one of the niche sectors of Polysilicon production, which is the primary component for manufacturing Photovoltaic panels.

State-owned construction and engineering company Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) jumped nearly 5 percent in trade on Friday after the company said that it has bagged an assignment from Adani Enterprises group firm Mundra Solar Technology Ltd. to provide owner's engineer services for 30,000 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) polysilicon and 500 MTPA monosilane project.


The assignment is for providing services in one of the niche sectors of Polysilicon production, which is the primary component for manufacturing Photovoltaic panels.

Last month, the company won an order for overall project management and engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services for Chennai Petroleum Corporation’s Manali refinery. It would provide EPCM services and related off-site facilities for the Group-II project at the Manali refinery.

EIL is a state-owned engineering consultancy firm operating in segments like hydrocarbons, chemicals and fertilisers, mining and metallurgy, power, and infrastructure.

In the September quarter, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 793.06 crore compared to Rs 656.78 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 75.16 crore from Rs 17.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

The engineering consultancy firm’s shares are trading at Rs 81.70, up 1.30 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Engineers India Ltd

