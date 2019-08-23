Business
Enforcement Directorate takes up India's biggest 'dabba trading' case
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:48 PM IST
The EDÂ registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) last week as a follow-up toÂ theÂ first information report (FIR) that was filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur cityâ€™s police in 2016 to investigate illegal dabba trading activity.
The ED has put under its lens a number of large dabba traders who seem to have shifted to Mumbai recently. The names of these traders couldnâ€™t be ascertained immediately.
Besides Nagpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Jaipur are said to be the hubs of dabba trading.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more