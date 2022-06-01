eMudhra shares change hands at discount in grey market ahead of listing

eMudhra shares changed hands in the grey market below the IPO price on Wednesday, ahead of the digital trust services and enterprise solutions provider's debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10 am. Dealers said eMudhra shares were at a discount of Rs 5 to the issue price on Wednesday.

Date Grey market premium (in rupees) 26 May +/- 10 26 May +/- 10 26 May +/- 10 26 May +/- 10 25-May +/- 10 24-May +/- 10 23-May +/- 10 21-May +/- 10 20-May +/- 10 (Source : IPO Watch)

Grey market is an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

"eMudhra received a soft response from investors owing to its rich pricing and jittery primary market sentiments. The company has a significant market share but intensifying competition cannot be ruled out," Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities — told CNBCTV18.com.

He expects the stock to list around Rs 250-260 apiece.

The company's IPO to raise up to Rs 413 crore through a combination of fresh issuance and an offer for sale (OFS) was open from May 20 to May 24, and saw an overall subscription of 104 percent the shares on offer.

Category Subscription Portion reserved Qualified institutional buyer 106% 50% Retail investor 84% 35% Non-institutional investor 148% 15%

Potential investors could bid for eMudhra shares in a price band of Rs 243-256 in multiples of 58 under the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, one lot is worth Rs 14,848.

The listing of eMudhra shares comes amid wild swings on Dalal Street, with the Nifty50 benchmark having retreated almost 11 percent from its peaks in October last year. Sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns about receding global growth have dampened the overall sentiment in the market.