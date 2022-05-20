eMudhra IPO subscribed 40% so far on Day 1, analysts say company well positioned

eMudhra's initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 413 crore saw an overall subscription of 40 percent on Friday — the first day of the bidding process.

The share sale of the company, which is a licensed certifying authority that provides digital trust services and enterprise solutions, is a combination of fresh issuance of equity worth Rs 161 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 252 crore.

By 3 pm, the eMudhra issue received bids for 45.8 lakh shares as against the total size of 1.1 crore, according to exchange data.

Category Subscription (%) Portion reserved (%) Qualified institutional buyer 0 50 Non-institutional investor 4 15 Retail investor 78 35

Important dates

The three-day bidding process will end on May 24. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalied on May 27.

eMudhra shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on June 1.

Issue price

Potential investors can bid for eMudhra shares in a price range of Rs 243-256 apiece in multiples of 58. At the upper end of the bidding process, one lot of eMudhra shares is worth Rs 14,848.

Fund utilisation

The company aims to use the proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment of certain borrowings, working capital needs, purchase of equipment, product development and general corporate purposes.

Financials

Particular 2020-21 2019-20 Revenue Rs 131.6 crore Rs 116.5 crore EBITDA Rs 40.8 crore Rs 32.3 crore Profit Rs 25.4 crore Rs 18.4 crore

Should you subscribe to the eMudhra IPO?

Choice Broking

The brokerage recommends subscribing to the issue with caution.

"The pandemic has forced organisations to move to faster adoption of digital solutions like digital identity, security and paperless transformation solutions, a trend expected to continue. Companies like eMudhra are expected to benefit from growth in the addressable market," Choice Broking said.

"There are no listed peers having similar businesses. At the upper end of the price band, the company is demanding a price-to-earnings multiple of 114.5 times its 2020-21 earnings which seems high," the brokerage added.

Hem Securities

The brokerage has a 'subscribe' rating on the issue.

The company is demanding a price-to-earnings multiple of 49 times on a post-issue annualised earnings per share (basis) for the first nine months of the financial year ended March 2022.

eMudhra is well-positioned to capture the favourable industry

dynamics in India and globally, according to Hem.

"Despite being just 12 years in the market, eMudhra has a better brand recognition and a stronger channel partner relationship," it added.