Emkay Research remains upbeat about telecom, says Bharti Airtel at a good opportunity to buy
Updated : November 27, 2019 01:46 PM IST
Despite all the negatives factored in the telecom sector, Emkay Research gave an 'equal weight' stance on the sector with an 'overweight' call on Bharti Airtel.
Vodafone Idea has lost market share in 20 out of 22 circles which contribute 95 percent to its AGR, said the brokerage.
In the case of Reliance Jio, the brokerage firm says the company continues to enjoy a strong position in B and C circles and commands number one position in 13 circles.
