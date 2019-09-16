Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price
Updated : September 16, 2019 03:49 PM IST
Shares of Bandhan Bank quoted at Rs 450 apiece, lower by over a percent on NSE on Monday.
So far this year, Bandhan Bank shares have corrected by over 18 percent.
Bandhan Bank on July 19 reported an over 45 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 701.14 crore in the June quarter.
