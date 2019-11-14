Emkay Global remains positive on Indian automakers, raises target prices' of 3 stocks

Nifty Auto has been one of the worst-performing sectors this year. The sector hit reverse gear at the beginning of September but has shown marginal signs of improvement recently.

In the last two months, the Nifty Auto index surged 11.37 percent to current levels. Given the slight pickup in the sector, Emkay Global has raised target prices’ on 3 domestic auto players i.e. Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors. Here is the analysis:

Ashok Leyland | ‘Buy’ from ‘Sell’ | TP: Rs 112 from Rs 63 earlier

Emkay Global in its report said that Ashok Leyland’s valuation metrics including EV/sales and Price/Book, have notably corrected in the past six quarters. One-year forward EV/sales and P/B have corrected from peaks of 1.6x and 5.8x in April 2018 to 0.9x and 2.5x in November 2019, respectively. This indicates that its leverage position has strengthened and commands higher return ratios.

The brokerage expects a gradual recovery in Q2FY21 driven by a low base, replacement demand, improving macros and the likely implementation of a scrappage policy.

“We expect medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) industry volumes to decline 30 percent in FY20E, and then gradually recover, witnessing a 7 percent CAGR over FY20-22E. Ashok is expected to sustain market share in domestic MHCVs at ~34 percent,” the report added.

Mahindra & Mahindra | ‘Buy’ | TP: Rs 705 from Rs 695 earlier

The SUV maker’s standalone revenue has declined 15 percent YoY due to lower-than-expected realizations in the auto segment, however, the company’s gross margins improved 160 bps YoY due to softening of commodity prices, better mix and cost-reduction efforts, said the report.

It further stated that the company’s H1FY20 market share rose by 80 bps in passenger vehicles, 40 bps in light commercial vehicles (LCVs), 60 bps in 3Ws and 50 bps in tractors. Expect more market share gains across segments in FY20E, driven by new products and increased marketing efforts.

Emkay Global believes that the stock valuations are inexpensive at a core P/E of 12x/10x on FY21/22 estimates.

Tata Motors | ‘Buy’ | TP: Rs 180 from Rs 155

The brokerage sees Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales cycle showing initial signs of recovery with positive volume growth in FY19. It believes that the volumes will grow and record 4 percent growth during FY20-22E. Also, expect the trend to sustain due to the traction in new products and growth in China markets.

Management’s cost-reduction program in Q3FY19 led to the savings of GBP 2.2 billion in the past one year. Emkay believes more benefits are expected in the future, with expansion to 13.4 percent in FY22 from 8.2 percent in FY19. Also, the planned equity investment of Rs 65 billion by promoter entity is also expected to support future capex and R&D needs.