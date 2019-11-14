Emkay Global remains positive on Indian automakers, raises target prices' of 3 stocks
Updated : November 14, 2019 03:02 PM IST
In the last two months, the Nifty Auto index surged 11.37 percent to current levels
Emkay Global has raised target prices’ on 3 domestic auto players i.e. Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more