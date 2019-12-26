Emerging market stocks were laggards in the past decade
Updated : December 26, 2019 11:56 AM IST
MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks has risen just 15 percent since the start of 2010, while the MSCI World index delivered a massive 104 percent return in that period.
Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan led emerging markets, with gains of more than 50 percent each over the past decade, while Greece, Turkey and Czech Republic bottomed the list with negative returns.
Russia and Czech Republic lead the dividend yields league table, while India had the lowest yield.
