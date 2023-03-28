English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsEmbassy Office REIT to acquire Embassy Business Hub in Bengaluru for Rs 334.8 crore

Embassy Office REIT to acquire Embassy Business Hub in Bengaluru for Rs 334.8 crore

Embassy Office REIT to acquire Embassy Business Hub in Bengaluru for Rs 334.8 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 28, 2023 2:57:06 PM IST (Published)

The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before April 30, 2023, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent.

Embassy Office Parks REIT on Tuesday said that it will acquire Embassy Business Hub, Bengaluru for an aggregate value of Rs 334.8 crore. This acquisition will come with an exclusive ownership rights to approximately of 1.4 million square feet of leasable area on full completion.

Recommended Articles

View All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The company plans to primarily fund the acquisition through debt at 8.1 percent interest cost per annum, for which it has secured binding commitments from leading financial institutions.
As per the approval, Embassy REIT will acquire the rights, title and interest of Sellers in Embassy Construction Pvt. Ltd. (ECPL), the developer of Embassy Business Hub, Bengaluru, consisting of ECPL’s entitlement to exclusive ownership rights over approximately 1.4 million square feet of leasable area out of the 2.1 million square feet mentioned above, including the right to provide common area maintenance services and common infrastructure services.
Also Read | Finance Bill 2023: Centre softens tax on REITs and InvITs distribution – what experts say
Transaction Highlights
  • Total enterprise valuation of Rs 334.8 crore ($41 million) at a 4.5 percent discount to the average of two independent valuations
  • Fully financed acquisition with binding commitments from leading financial institutions at 8.1 percent interest cost per annum
  • Attractive acquisition with expected Net Operating Income (‘NOI’) yield of 8.25 percent, proforma NOI accretion of 104 basis points (bps) and proforma Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) accretion of 2 bps, all on a stabilized basis
  • Secured a Right of First Offer (‘ROFO’) for future phases of Embassy Business Hub, totaling 46 acres, further extending REIT’s growth options
    • The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before April 30, 2023, subject to completion of customary conditions precedent.
    Also Read | Budget 2023 enhances scope of taxation for REITs/InvITs — here's what it means
    Embassy Office Parks REIT shares are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 309.61.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
    (Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Embassy Office Parks REIT

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X