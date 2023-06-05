Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through non-convertible debentures

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT ended at Rs 302.30, up by Rs 0.20, or 0.066 percent on the BSE.

Embassy Office Parks REIT, the country's first publicly listed real estate investment trust sponsored by Blackstone and Embassy Group, on Monday said it has successfully raised Rs 1,050 crore through coupon-bearing non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

Live Tv

Loading...

Through this re-finance at a 7.77 percent coupon, Embassy REIT will be able to secure c.138 basis points in interest savings, compared to the expected interest rate when repriced. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market of the Bombay Stock Exchange.

According to the company, it will utilise the proceeds from this debt raise to re-finance bank loans, which are due for an interest reset in the coming months.