Shares of Emami surged around 3 percent intraday on Monday as the stock saw a kneejerk reaction to the company's announcement of acquiring "Dermicool", one of the leading brands in Prickly Heat Powder and Cool Talc category, from Reckitt for a total consideration of Rs 432 crore.

However, the stock was unable to sustain early gains and slipped into the red. At 10:41 am, shares of Emami were down 1 percent at Rs 445 on BSE.

Dermicool commands around 20 percent market share in the high growth and low penetrated category. Combined with Emami's Navratna Cool Talc, Emami will become the leader in this niche category which would also help realise synergetic benefits and optimise costs, Emami said in an exchange filing.

“The acquisition is funded through internal accruals and is subject to customary closing conditions,” the company said added.

"We are very happy to announce the acquisition of Dermicool brand which offers great synergy with our existing businesses and is a perfect strategic fit. It will strengthen our presence to make us #1 in the prickly heat powder & cool talc category. With increasing global warming and soaring summer temperatures, such problem solution niche products are poised for strong growth in future," said Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami.

Zandu, Kesh King and German brand Creme 21 are some of the brands or businesses acquired by Emami in the past few years.

"We believe that the move is positive, but not a game changer as it does to change the seasonality impact in the company," said brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher in a note to clients.

Growth in the near term remains a concern, the brokerage house said, because of the slowdown in rural demand and a sharp jump in input costs in the past month.

“While we expect a 2/3 percent price increase in April, poor demand and high inflation will impact profit growth in 1H23 on a high base,” the brokerage firm said.

Prabhudas Lilladher has cut EPS estimates by 6 percent for FY23 and 1 percent for FY24 amid the near-term uncertainty. It has forecasted the company’s net profit to grow 11.7 percent compounded annually over FY22-24.

However, “We believe Rs 1.6 billion buyback, Dermicool acquisition and strong FCF limit downside at 21.6xFY24 EPS,” the brokerage firm said retaining its “accumulate” rating on shares of Emami.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shirish Pardeshi , FMCG analyst at Centrum Broking, said that Emami will benefit by being the market leader of this category.

He said, "This acquisition is not a very big acquisition. It might add about 2 to 3 percent of revenue to the top line. However, one has to keep in mind that when you become a category leader, you have the challenge of expanding the category and you will get to make a lot of benefit out of it. "