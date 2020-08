The share price of Emami Ltd surged 20 percent on Monday after the company reported strong operational performance in the quarter ended June 2020.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 309.15 per share on the BSE. At 12:30 pm, it was trading 17.99 percent higher at Rs 304 apiece.

On Friday, Emami reported a 1.17 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 39.58 crore for Q1FY21 as against Rs 39.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was down 25.79 percent to Rs 481.34 crore as against Rs 648.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Emami posted a resilient performance with improved margins in Q1FY21, defying the challenging times that the COVID-19 pandemic presented," the company said.

Gross margins increased by 230 bps at 66.5 percent and EBIDTA margins by 490 bps at 25.5 percent.

"This was possible due to stringent cost control measures and benign raw material prices, which helped improve the margins, despite a decline in the revenues," said Emami.

During the quarter, the company's healthcare and hygiene portfolio range performed exceedingly well growing strongly by 29 percent.

Emami's total expenses were at Rs 358.36 crore in the first quarter of FY21, down 30.34 percent as against Rs 514.50 crore.

CLSA believes Emami’s strong Q1 was primarily a factor of aggressive cut in A&P spends which were down 54 percent YoY.

Emami has one of the highest concentrations of the seasonal discretionary portfolio which could result in near-term demand pressure, CLSA said.